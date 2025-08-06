Inaugural India-New Zealand Defence Strategic Dialogue held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The inaugural edition of India-New Zealand Defence Strategic Dialogue was held here on Tuesday with an aim to discuss security perspectives and further bolster bilateral cooperation, officials said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), defence ministry, Amitabh Prasad and Head of International Branch, Ministry of Defence, New Zealand, Kathleen Pearce.

"Both nations expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation and identified means to enhance the existing areas of collaboration, especially in the fields of training, capability building, defence industry, maritime security and multinational cooperation," the Indian defence ministry said.

The co-chairs also articulated steps in the direction of emerging areas of cooperation and issues pertaining to global commons, officials said.

"The Indian side complimented New Zealand for its successful command of CTF-150 in which five Indian Navy personnel were also deputed as staff. Both sides also discussed ways to build up ongoing White Shipping Information Exchange towards enhancement of information sharing," the defence ministry said in a statement.

India-New Zealand Defence Strategic Dialogue was constituted under an MoU signed between the two countries in March 2025, a significant milestone in intensifying defence relations.

India and New Zealand engagements span a wide spectrum of cooperation – political, defence and security collaboration, capacity building and education.

These developments reflect mutual trust, shared democratic values, the deep-rooted people-to-people ties and a mutual love for cricket that binds both nations.

As part of the official visit to India, Pearce also called on Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on August 4. PTI KND RHL RHL