Inaugural run of first AC suburban train in Eastern Railway's Sealdah division flagged off

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) Union Ministers of State Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur on Sunday flagged off the first air-conditioned EMU train service of the Eastern Railway at Sealdah station here, an official said.

Majumdar also rode the train up to Dumdum station after flagging off the new rake from the Sealdah station, which will run till Ranaghat in Nadia district, a distance of 76 km.

The commercial run of the new AC train service between Sealdah and Ranaghat in the Sealdah division of the ER will commence from Monday, the official said.

The suburban train has 12 fully air-conditioned coaches, which are end-to-end vestibule connected, he said.

The train will stop at Chakdah, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Barrackpore, Khardah, Sodepur, Dumdum and Bidhannagar stations en route, the official added. PTI AMR RBT