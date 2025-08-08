Inaugural run of first AC suburban train in ER's Sealdah division on Sunday

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) The first air-conditioned EMU train service in Eastern Railway's Sealdah division will have its inaugural run on Sunday, an ER official said.

According to the official, the train has 12 fully air-conditioned coaches which are end-to-end vestibule connected.

The new AC rake will run between Sealdah and Ranaghat in the Sealdah division of ER, with the commercial run of the train commencing from Ranaghat on Monday, he said.

The train will stop at Chakdah, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Barrackpore, Khardah, Sodepur, Dumdum and Bidhannagar stations en route, he added.

Union ministers of state Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur are scheduled to flag off the inaugural run of the train, he said. PTI AMR MNB