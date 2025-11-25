Inaugural session of 18th Bihar assembly from Dec 1

Patna, Nov 25 (PTI) The inaugural session of the 18th Bihar assembly would commence on December 1, when all the newly elected members will be administered oath of office, an official notification said on Tuesday.

The members will be sworn-in by Narendra Narayan Yadav, a senior JD(U) leader who was appointed the pro-tem Speaker by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, a day ago.

On the second day of the five-day session, the House will elect its new Speaker, the notification stated.

According to sources in the ruling NDA, the BJP, which has the highest number of 89 seats, is likely to push one of its members for the post.

The front-runner among the possible candidates is Prem Kumar, a former minister, who has won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth consecutive term.

On December 3, there will be a joint address, of the Governor, to members of both Houses, after which the second supplementary budget would be tabled.

There will be a debate on motion of thanks on the Governor's address on December 4.

The session will conclude a day later, with a debate on the second supplementary budget and passage of the appropriation bill.