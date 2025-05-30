Inaugurating works done by SP: Akhilesh on PM's visit to Kanpur to launch projects

Lucknow, May 30 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a jibe at the BJP, saying they are inaugurating the work done by the SP.

"Now, so many years have passed since the BJP's rule, yet they are inaugurating the work done by the SP," Yadav said on X.

He also listed the work done by the SP like the Panki Thermal Expansion Scheme, Neyveli Lignite Power Plant and Kanpur Metro.

"They are singing the songs of the one whose foundation we laid," he said.

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 15 mega development projects worth over Rs 47,573 crore in Kanpur. PTI NAV DV DV