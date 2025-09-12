Inauguration of Bairabi-Sairang railway line milestone for Mizoram: Vaishnaw

Aizawl, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram will be a milestone for the northeastern state.

Vaishnaw arrived in Aizawl during the day to participate in a function where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new railway line on Saturday.

Soon after arriving at the Lenpui airport, Vaishnaw visited the Sairang railway station, about 20 km from Aizawl.

Speaking to reporters, he said the railway line is a part of fulfilling India's Act East Policy.

"The new railway line will improve connectivity and bring development. It is a milestone for Mizoram," the minister asserted.

Vaishnaw said goods trains will start arriving in Sairang from Sunday.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Lammual in Aizawl around 10 am on Saturday during which he will inaugurate the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line, besides laying the foundation stones for multiple projects worth over Rs. 9,000 crore, officials said. PTI CORR RBT