Jaipur (PTI): Attacking the Congress over its youth wing's "shirtless protest" at the AI summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition party has become "Muslim League-Maoist Congress" that tries to intrude anywhere it can to malign the nation.

The Muslim League's hatred towards India was the reason for the Partition and today, the Congress is acting in the same manner, Modi said at a rally at Kayad Vishram Sthal in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

He was in Ajmer to lay the foundation stones of and inaugurate various development works worth over Rs 16,600 crore.

"They created an entire drama to insult India before foreign dignitaries," the prime minister said, referring to the "shirtless protest" by the Indian Youth Congress at the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

While the country's people felt proud, the Congress tried to defame the country in front of foreign dignitaries, he said.

"The Congress has been continuously losing (elections) across the country, and due to its anger, it is taking revenge by tarnishing India's image.

Modi further said, "There was a time when the Congress was known as the INC -- Indian National Congress. But today, that INC no longer remains... and it has become MMC -- Muslim League-Maoist Congress."

"Maoists, too, resent India's prosperity, our Constitution, and our successful democracy. They carry out ambush attacks. Similarly, the Congress intrudes anywhere it can to malign the nation," he said.

The country will never forgive the Congress' misdeeds, he said, adding that defaming the nation and weakening its armed forces has long been the opposition party's habit.

"Our forces earned global recognition for their valour, but Congress leaders chose to amplify the false narratives of our adversaries. The Congress opposes whatever is good for the nation, whatever benefits the country and its citizens. This is why the country is teaching the Congress a lesson today," Modi said.