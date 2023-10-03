Incentives for young men, women of Haryana who enrol as voters

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Aggarwal on Tuesday announced a unique initiative to incentivise young men and women to enrol themselves as voters and participate in the electoral process.

Under this initiative, youths and young women who register as new voters between October 1 and December 9 will get a chance to win laptops, smartphones and pen drives in a digitally conducted draw from the voters' list published on January 5, 2024, Aggarwal said.

The total prizes include three laptops, two smartphones and 100 pen drives. Additionally, all young voters registering during this period will also receive T-shirts as a token of appreciation, he added.

The chief electoral officer urged all the eligible young men and women in the state to take advantage of this opportunity to get registered as voters.

The Election Commission will carry out special campaigns to encourage new voter registrations on November 4-5 and December 2-3 at polling stations, he said.

According to the census data, the percentage of those between 18-19 years of age is 4.29, but registered voters are only 1.72 per cent. This means young people are not coming forward to get enrolled as voters, Aggarwal said.

Overall 22 women per 1,000 registered voters have not enrolled themselves. This figure is 54, 47 and 23 in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts, respectively, he told reporters.

The chief electoral officer said that individuals born between January 2, 2004, and January 1, 2006, who have not yet registered as voters can apply for voter cards by filling Form 6 on the voter helpline website.

Responding to a question about the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant earlier this year due to the demise of sitting BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria, the chief electoral officer said the election for the seat will be held with the Lok Sabha polls. PTI SUN MNK RPA