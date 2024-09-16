Incessant rain causes inundation in few areas of coastal districts in South Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Heavy rainfall in West Bengal’s coastal districts and other areas, caused by a deep depression and persistent rain over the past two days, has inundated low-lying areas in various parts of the region, officials said.

There are no predictions of further heavy rainfall.

The rainfall affected normal life in several districts, including Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Kolkata.

In Paschim Medinipur district, water level of Shilabati River is flowing above danger level, an official said.

The Sub-Divisional Officer of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur, Suman Biswas, assured that the administration has stocked relief materials and kept a relief camp ready if needed.

The local administration has also assured residents that the situation is under control.

Paddy and jute farmers in Chandrakona Block 1 may suffer severe losses due to rising water levels, locals said.

In the Sundarbans, continuous rainfall and strong winds have caused significant damage. Fishermen have been advised to avoid going to sea, and several ferry services have been suspended.

Relief materials are being stocked, and officials are on standby for relief work.

In Bankura district, water overflowed a bridge over the Brahmadanga Canal, cutting off access to several villages. Landslides have also impacted railway tracks and roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not predicted further major rainfall in the coastal belt, sources said.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Monday under the impact of a deep depression in the region, the IMD said.

A deep depression is a more intense stage of a low-pressure system and precedes the formation of a cyclonic storm.

The rains disrupted normal life as waterlogging was reported from parts of the city. Vehicular movement was slow on several arterial roads in the eastern metropolis, police said.

The deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly northwestward. It is likely to move slowly across Gangetic West Bengal and weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours, the IMD said.

Thereafter, the weather system will move to Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.

Kolkata and adjoining areas recorded over 65 mm of rainfall from 6:30 am on Sunday to 8:30 am on Monday.

Under the influence of the system, there will generally be a cloudy sky accompanied by light rain during the day.

The maximum temperature in the city was 26.2˚C early on Monday, which was 6.6 degrees less than normal. PTI SUS BSM BDC SBN SBN