Incessant rain lashes Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 16 (PTI) Incessant rain lashed Jharkhand with the weather department issuing an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of the state on Monday.

The local MeT office predicted respite from the incessant rainfall, which has been lashing Jharkhand for the past two days, during the next 48 hours.

Due to the downpour, mainly in Garhwa and Latehar districts, several culverts and diversions were washed away on Sunday. Besides, the rainfall coupled with strong wind also damaged standing paddy crops in many areas, farmers said.

Meral in Garhwa district received the state's highest rainfall of 152.8 mm on Sunday, while Ranchi's Budmu area registered 112.2 mm rainfall and Daltonganj recorded over 110mm rainfall.

"Orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for the northwest parts comprising districts of Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar and others for today," said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

He urged the people, particularly those living in low-lying areas, of the northwest areas to be alert.

Anand said that the system was gradually moving towards the west and it is expected to cross Jharkhand in the next 24 hours.

"Widespread rainfall expected on Monday. There will be a sharp decline in rainfall on Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday," he said.

Jharkhand has recorded 822.2 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 15 against the normal rainfall of 920.8mm rainfall, a deficit of 11 per cent, during the period. PTI SAN RG