Incessant rain lashes Puducherry and Karaikal, holiday declared for schools

Puducherry Nov 22 (PTI) Puducherry and Karaikal regions were pounded by incessant rain in the last 24 hours prompting the territorial government to declare holiday for schools in the region on Wednesday.

Normal life was affected and low lying areas were inundated leading to traffic snarls.

According to official sources, Puducherry recorded 5 cm rainfall during the last twenty-four hours ending 8.30 a.m while Karaikal experienced 9 cm rainfall.

Former Transport Minister and the ruling AINRC legislator Chandra Priyanka visited the rain hit areas in Cottucherry, the constituency that she represents in the Puducherry Assembly.

Earth movers were pressed into service to desilt the canals for easy flow of flood water. PTI COR ROH