Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; suburban train services hit

Mumbai: A few hours of incessant rainfall caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Mumbai and on railway tracks, affecting traffic on roads and local train services on Monday morning, officials said.

Amid the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warnings about thunderstorms and gusty winds, an intense spell of rain lashed parts of Mumbai, especially the island city, for a couple of hours.

Heavy rains inundated tracks on the Central Railway network at Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga and Badlapur railway stations, slowing the movement of trains in the morning rush hours.

"The movement of suburban locals is on, but with reduced speed at few locations," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

Commuters complained that trains towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were running late.

The Western Railway, however, claimed there was no waterlogging on its tracks and trains were running normally on its corridor, though passengers complained of some delays.

Low-lying areas, including King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, Chinchpokali, and Dadar station, witnessed waterlogging, and vehicular traffic was affected.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest precipitation was recorded at Nariman Point fire station (104 mm) in the island city, followed by A Ward Office (86 mm), Colaba pumping station (83 mm), and Municipal Head Office (80 mm).

The intensity of the rain reduced around 10 am, but the sky remained overcast.

Earlier in the day, the IMD had issued a "Nowcast" warning, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Mumbai for the next 24 hours, civic officials said.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rain at isolated places in city and suburbs," the forecast stated.

A high tide is expected at 11.24 am at 4.75 metres and again at 11.09 pm at 4.17 metres, while a low tide is likely at 5.18 pm at 1.63 metres and 5.21 am on Tuesday at 0.04 metres, the BMC said.