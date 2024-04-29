Incessant rainfall: Schools closed in Kashmir on Tuesday

Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir have announced closure of all schools in the valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the rising water level in rivers and streams due to incessant rainfall over the past three days.

Advertisment

The University of Kashmir has also postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The water level in water bodies across Kashmir has been rising due to the continuous rainfall, according to officials.

While a danger warning has been issued for the Pohru Nallah in Kupwara district, the water level in other water bodies of the valley, including the Jhelum river, is still below the alert mark. The meteorological department has forecast wet weather till Tuesday evening.

Advertisment

The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, issued the order to suspend classes in all schools up to the higher secondary level on Tuesday.

The step has been taken as a precautionary measure in view on the incessant rainfall, according to the order.

The meteorological department said, "The weather will improve from tomorrow. The weather will be generally dry with no major activity from May 1 to May 5." Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall in Kupwara district forced authorities to suspend classes in schools.

Advertisment

"In view of inclement weather and avalanche warning issued by JKDMA, the class work in all the schools is suspended across the district on April 29 as a precautionary measure for the safety of students," an official had said.

He had said however, teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend their duties to monitor the situation and ensure safety of assets of their respective institutions.

Some areas of Handwara and Kupwara towns have been waterlogged, prompting authorities to launch an evacuation operation for the affected residents. PTI MIJ ANB ANB