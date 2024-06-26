Incessant rains cause extensive damage in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Houses were damaged, trees uprooted, and water levels rose steadily in rivers and dams across Kerala after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds continued to lash several parts of the state on Wednesday.

High tides and sea incursions were reported in districts like Thrissur and Ernakulam, and landslides wrecked havoc in the high ranges of Kozhikode.

Several houses have were damaged in Alappuzha, Kannur and Idukki districts following heavy downpour and winds since on Tuesday night, authorities said.

A portion of the "annadana mandapam" (dining hall) at the famed Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kollam district collapsed in incessant rains.

A number of trees reportedly got uprooted on the banks of Periyar River in Aluva near Ernakulam.

Shutters at a number of dams, like Malankara, Pambla, and Kallarkutty, were raised to release excess water.

The District Administration of Ernakulam urged people living on the banks of the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers to maintain extra vigil as three shutters of Malankara Dam were raised by one metre each.

In view of continuing rains, a holiday was declared for educational institutions in Kottayam district on Wednesday.

As per the latest radar imagery, moderate to intense rainfall with winds gusting up to 40 kmph is expected in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts in the coming hours.

The state Disaster Management Authority warned that water logging on major roads and poor visibility may lead to traffic congestion.

It suggested regulating traffic effectively and restricting non-essential movements of people.