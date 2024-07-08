Incessant rains continue to lash Goa; 5 killed in two days

Panaji, July 8 (PTI) At least five persons have lost their lives in wall collapse incidents over two days in Goa which received heavy rains on the third consecutive day on Monday, inundating several low-lying areas.

A 70-year-old woman and her 51-year-old son were killed on Monday after a wall of their house collapsed on them in Mandur village near Panaji, police said.

"Maria Rodrigues and her son Alfred lost their life after a backside wall of their house collapsed on them in Mandur village near Panaji in the afternoon. Their bodies were extricated by villagers," a senior police official told PTI.

On Sunday, three labourers were killed after a wall collapsed on them at Kundaim Industrial Estate in North Goa, according to police.

Goa has been witnessing heavy rains since Saturday, with the state education department declaring a holiday for all schools till Class 12 on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting moderate to heavy showers with strong surface winds, gusting to 40 to 50 km per hour, likely at many places in North and South Goa districts.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Panaji recorded the highest rainfall of 360 mm, while Quepem received the lowest 175 mm.

Several areas in Canacona taluka in South Goa have been inundated since Sunday night.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid visiting flood-prone areas.

He said the disaster management authority is active, and collectors of both districts were monitoring the situation round the clock.

According to the water resources department, the state's largest reservoir, Selaulim Dam, reached full capacity on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, residents of Avem village near Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary have claimed that the lone bridge connecting them to Canacona town is in a precarious condition, and they will be completely cut off if it collapses.

"The water has been flowing over the bridge for the last two days, and two of the pillars have given away," said Basuri Desai, a resident of the area.

According to local people, the situation was similar at Mayem in North Goa, where the road connecting the village to other areas is water-logged. PTI RPS ARU NSK