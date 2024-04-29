Incessant rains: Flood control preparations in Srinagar reviewed by authorities

Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Authorities on Monday reviewed flood control and mitigation preparations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district as the level of water in rivers started rising due to incessant rainfall.

Advertisment

The Kashmir region of the Union Territory is being lashed by rains over the last three days.

During a meeting, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat stressed on close coordination among departments concerned and formulation of a plan to ensure prompt response to any flood-like situation in the district, an official said.

Bhat, who is also the District Disaster Management Authority's chairperson, also laid emphasis on round-the-clock monitoring of flood-prone areas and ensuring timely dissemination of information among people regarding flood alerts, evacuation points and centres, and transportation plans, the official said.

Advertisment

He directed the officers to focus on identified vulnerable spots so that rapid action is ensured in case embankment breach.

The deputy commissioner also directed strengthening of communication with ground-level staff and people to ensure information is available about rescue measures and avoid panic.

The Srinagar chief medical officer (CMO) was directed to ensure that important machinery and medicines at health institutions are kept at safe places, the official said.

The CMO was also asked to evolve standard operating procedures and ensure personnel are fully acquainted with their responsibilities. PTI MIJ ANB ANB