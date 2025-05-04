Incident was beyond human expectation: Goa Governor on temple stampede

Panaji, May 4 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday visited the families of those who were killed in a temple stampede in North Goa district.

The incident was "beyond human expectation", he said.

Six people died and several others were injured in a stampede during a festival at Shree Lairai Temple at Shirgao in the wee hours of Saturday.

The Governor had visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening to the meet injured persons.

On Sunday, he met the families of the deceased in Bicholim and Sattari tehsils.

Talking to PTI in Sattari, Pillai said the incident was "beyond our human expectation." The state and central governments are trying their best to help the victims, he added.

The state government has already announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who died, and "if something more is required, it would be done," he said.

The government can do justice to the injured victims by making available all necessary medical help, the governor said.

Sources said the governor is awaiting a report from the BJP government in the state on the incident. He would then submit it to the Union government.

The Goa government has already set up a fact-finding committee headed by Commssioner-cum-Revenue Secretary Sandeep Jacques. It is expected to submit a report by Tuesday.

Within hours of the tragic incident, the Pramod Sawant-led government transferred senior officials including District Collector Sneha Gitte and Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal to ensure a fair inquiry. PTI RPS KRK