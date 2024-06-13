Incidents of attacks on Muslims on rise post elections, claims Owaisi

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that incidents of attacks on Muslims were increasing in several parts of the country after the recent Lok Sabha election.

In a post on social media platform X, the Hyderabad MP asked whether the Sangh Parivar was taking "revenge against Muslims".

Owaisi claimed "After the election results, incidents of attacks on Muslims are increasing in many parts of the country. Two Maulanas were murdered in Uttar Pradesh, Muslim houses were bulldozed in Akbarnagar, two Muslims were lynched in Chhattisgarh".

"Is the Sangh Parivar taking revenge against Muslims?" the AIMIM chief further asked. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS