Incidents of Ayodhya, Gomtinagar, Kannauj reflect 'nawab brand' of SP: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Augu 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday referred to the alleged involvement of Samajwadi Party workers in some incidents of rape and molestation and said the incidents of Ayodhya, Gomtinagar and Kannauj reflect the 'nawab brand' of the Samajwadi Party.

This is the real identity of the SP, he added.

Adityanath was apparently referring to the recent incident in Kannauj, where former SP block head Nawab Singh Yadav allegedly raped a minor on the pretext of giving her a job, the arrest of an SP leader in the alleged rape of a minor in Ayodhya and the case of molestation in Lucknow's Gomtinagar during rain.

However, the SP distanced itself from Nawab Singh Yadav, saying he was not an active member of the party.

He said, "The incidents of Ayodhya, Gomtinagar and Kannauj are the 'nawab brand' of the Samajwadi Party." Chief Minister Adityanath attacked the SP fiercely while interacting with party workers in the workshop of BJP membership campaign 2024 organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

According to an official statement issued here, targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Doctors and women are agitated over the anarchy in Kolkata, but the SP chief is protecting the rapists and the Kolkata (West Bengal) government." Regarding the membership campaign, the chief minister said that 200 members have to be joined at every booth. For this, workers should go to different sections of society in villages and make a list of every section, including writers, litterateurs, social reformers, farmers, youths, and retired soldiers.

Adityanath asked the party workers to go to slums and Dalit colonies and listen to them and make them aware of central and state schemes.

Adityanath said the first phase of the campaign will run from September 1 to 25 and in the second phase, the campaign will run from October 1 to 15. After October 15, the campaign for active membership will run till October 31.

Adityanath said, "The scene of political instability was seen in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Its murmurs were seen in Indian politics six months before the Lok Sabha elections. Rumours were being spread on social media.

"This points towards conspiracies to stop the BJP and our ideology. If there was no able leadership in the country, they would have succeeded in creating instability." The chief minister said, "The BJP is necessary for political stability in the country." PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK