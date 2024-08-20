Incidents of Ayodhya, Kannauj reflect 'nawab brand' of SP: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party and said the rape and molestation incidents of Ayodhya, Kannauj and Lucknow's Gomtinagar reflect the 'nawab brand' of the party.

This is the real identity of the SP, he added.

Adityanath was referring to the recent incident in Kannauj, where former SP block head Nawab Singh Yadav allegedly raped a minor on the pretext of job, the arrest of an SP leader in the alleged rape of a minor in Ayodhya and the case of molestation in Gomtinagar during rain.

However, the SP distanced itself from Nawab Yadav, saying he was not an active member of the party.

Adityanath said, "The incidents of Ayodhya, Gomtinagar and Kannauj are the 'nawab brand' of the Samajwadi Party." He attacked the SP while interacting with BJP workers at the workshop of party's membership campaign 2024 organised here.

According to an official statement, targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Doctors and women are agitated over the anarchy in Kolkata, but the SP chief is protecting the rapists and the (West Bengal) government." Regarding the membership campaign, the chief minister said that 200 members have to be joined at every booth. For this, workers should go to different sections of society in villages and make a list of every section, including writers, litterateurs, social reformers, farmers, youths, and retired soldiers, the statement said.

Adityanath asked the party workers to go to slums and Dalit colonies and listen to them and make them aware of central and state schemes.

He said the first phase of the campaign will run from September 1 to 25 and the second phase from October 1 to 15. After October 15, the campaign for active membership will run till October 31.

Adityanath said, "The political instability was seen in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In India, six months before the Lok Sabha elections, rumours (on political instability) were being spread on social media. This points towards conspiracies to stop the BJP and our ideology. If there was no able leadership in the country, they would have succeeded in creating instability." The chief minister said, "The BJP is necessary for political stability in the country." At the event, BJP's state general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh said that in the membership campaign, the target has been set for MPs, MLAs, mayors, corporators and others for making certain number of members in the party.

Each party MP has been asked to make 20,000 members, MLAs 10,000 members, mayors 20,000, and corporators of Nagar Nigams 5,000.

According to the statement, any citizen of the country can take membership of the BJP through missed call, QR code, Namo App and party's website and by giving missed call on 8800002024. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK