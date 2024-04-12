Incidents of deaths of Indian students in US: Indian missions stepping up outreach programmes

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Indian missions in the US have stepped up their student-outreach initiatives in view of incidents of deaths of Indian students in that country in recent months.

"There have been some unfortunate incidents resulting in the death of Indian students in the US. These cases are under investigation," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The embassy and consulates have extended all possible assistance. Such cases have been appropriately taken up with the US authorities to seek justice," he said at his weekly media briefing.

A 25-year-old Indian student who had been missing since last month was found dead in the US city of Cleveland this week.

Last week, an Indian student in Ohio, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, died and police are investigating the case.

"We have also stepped-up our student outreach to provide guidance and to reassure them of the support of the embassy and consulates at all times," Jaiswal said.

Since January, 10-odd Indian students have died in the US, he suggested.

Jaiswal said there were cases of suicide as well as of mental-illness related issues.

"That is why we want to provide comfort to the students," he said. PTI MPB ZMN