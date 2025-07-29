Incidents of Naxal violence declined by 81 per cent in 2024 compared to 2010

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The incidents related to Naxal violence and resultant deaths of civilians and security forces have seen a sharp decline of 81 per cent and 85 per cent respectively in 2024 as compared to 2010, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said there has also been a sharp decline in Left Wing Extremists-affected districts from 126 in 2013 to 18 districts in April 2025.

He said to address the LWE problem holistically, a "National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE" was approved in 2015.

It envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc, he said.

He said to encourage Left Wing Extremists to join the mainstream, states have their own "Surrender cum Rehabilitation" policies.

The Centre also support the states in the endeavour through 'Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy' and reimburses the expenditure incurred by the LWE-affected states on rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.

The rehabilitation package includes an immediate grant of Rs 5 lakh for higher-ranked LWE cadres and Rs 2.5 lakh for other LWE cadres, he said.

The Minister said that in addition, the scheme also provides for incentives for surrender of weapons and ammunition besides imparting training in trade/vocation of their liking with a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000 for three years.

"The resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and the constriction of geographical spread. The LWE-related violence incidents and resultant deaths of civilians and security forces, have come down from 2010 by 81% and 85% respectively in 2024," he said.

On a question related to Jharkhand, he said there has been considerable improvement in the LWE scenario, with the number of LWE perpetrated violent incidents in Jharkhand reducing by 92 per cent from a high of 742 incidents in 2009 to 69 incidents in 2024.

"From 1st January, 2024 to 15th July, 2025, 103 LWE-related violent incidents were reported in Jharkhand in which 25 LWE cadres were neutralised, 276 were arrested and 32 surrendered," he said.

The LWE-affected districts in Jharkhand have also reduced from 21 in 2013 to only two in 2025, he said.

"However, seven districts are categorised as Legacy and Thrust Districts, for continued support to the districts taken out of LWE influence," he said. PTI ABS RT RT