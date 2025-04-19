Inclement weather disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Bad weather affected the air traffic to and from the Kashmir valley on Saturday as six flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport, while some were delayed, officials said.

They said three Indigo flights scheduled to arrive from Kolkata and Delhi were cancelled, resulting in the cancellation of their departures as well.

Indigo also cancelled its Srinagar-Jammu flight due to bad weather, they added.

SpiceJet cancelled two of its evening flights, the officials said.

Some other flights were delayed, they added.

Most parts of Kashmir received widespread moderate to heavy rains with lightning and thunder over the last 24 hours.

While some areas also experienced hailstorm, a few areas in the higher reaches of the valley received fresh snowfall. PTI SSB RC