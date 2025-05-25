Inclement weather forces 49 flight diversions at Delhi airport

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) As many as 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted at the country's largest IGI airport here due to heavy rain and thunderstorms that battered the national capital overnight.

The India Meteorological Department said the city's primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours -- between Saturday 11.30 pm and 5.30 am on Sunday.

A source said that 49 flights, including 17 international flights, were diverted between 11:30 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday due to bad weather.

In a post on X at 3:59 am, IndiGo said adverse weather conditions in Delhi led to temporary disruptions in flight operations.

"While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit," the airline said.

At 5:54 am it said in an X post that flight operations are back to normal with clearer skies over Delhi.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that around 180 flights have been delayed and some cancelled at the airport. PTI RAM NSD NSD