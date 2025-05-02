Heavy rains, gusty winds impact flight operations at Delhi airport

National

New Delhi: Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi here were impacted on Friday morning due to thunderstorms and gusty winds, officials said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, said some flights were affected owing to inclement weather conditions.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X at 5.20 am.

Air India also said that flight operations in parts of northern India were affected due to adverse weather.

"Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions," the airline posted on X at 5.51 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the country's largest and busiest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily.

