New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is inclined to entrust to the CBI the probe into digital arrest cases after taking into consideration the magnitude and pan-India spread of such crimes, and sought details of FIRs registered in different states and union territories.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to all the States and UTs on digital arrest cases and posted the suo motu cases registered by it on a complaint of an elderly women defrauded by fraudsters on November 3.

The top court noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, that cyber crime and digital arrest cases are originating from off-shore locations like Myanmar and Thailand and directed the probe agency to come up with a plan to probe these cases.

“We will monitor the progress of the CBI investigation, issue whatever directions are necessary,” it said.

The bench asked the CBI to respond whether it needs more resources, including cyber experts who are not in police force, to investigate digital arrest cases.

On October 17, taking note of rising incidents of online frauds in the country, especially digital arrests to dupe citizens by fabricating judicial orders, the top court sought responses of the Centre and the CBI, saying such offences strike at the "very foundation" of public trust in the system.

The top court took cognisance of a glaring case of digital arrest of a senior citizen couple in Haryana's Ambala on the basis of forged orders of the court and probe agencies by fraudsters to extort Rs 1.05 crore.

The bench said it is no ordinary crime where it could have asked the police to expedite the probe and take the case to its logical conclusion but a matter where coordinated efforts between the central and state police are required to unearth the full extent of the criminal enterprise.