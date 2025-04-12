Include 60 per cent commission charge against K'taka govt in SIT probe: BJP's Bommai

Bengaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe 40 per cent commission allegations against the previous BJP government drew a sharp response from saffron party leader Basavaraj Bommai, who on Saturday demanded that graft charges against the Congress-led government also be brought under the SIT’s purview.

He urged that the SIT should investigate the 60 per cent commission allegations levelled against the present dispensation over the past two years, citing accusations made by various contractor associations.

His remarks came a day after the cabinet announced the SIT probe based on the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission’s report.

The one-man inquiry commission, constituted under the retired High Court judge to investigate the charges of a ‘40 per cent commission’ in civil works carried out during the BJP's tenure in the state, had submitted a 20,000-page report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last month.

Asked about the state government's decision, Bommai told reporters here that a commission had already been formed to look into the "false propaganda" regarding the 40 per cent corruption allegations.

He demanded that the contents of that commission’s report be made public.

"Why is this government trying to cover things up? In the past two years, there have been allegations of 60 per cent corruption against this government. That should also be included in the SIT investigation," Bommai said.

The former Karnataka CM pointed out that public works, excise, and electrical contractors’ associations have openly alleged that 60 per cent corruption is prevalent in the current government.

He added that the probe must also include allegations from the BJP's time in office.

"Political opponents spread false allegations against us, but where is the evidence? Now, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar are saying that people should file complaints with the Lokayukta if commissions are being demanded. Even during the BJP's tenure, we said the same—but no one came forward with complaints," he said.

Responding to allegations that payments for completed works are being withheld based on seniority, Bommai claimed that the government didn’t have the funds to pay for completed projects.

"That’s why, even though tenders have been awarded, contractors are hesitant to take up the work," he alleged.

Bommai further alleged that the Congress government and CM Siddaramaiah are indulging in "caste census politics".

"Even before conducting the survey, they should have officially declared it a caste census. Instead, they disguised it as a socio-economic survey and collected caste-related data," he claimed.

He added that while the chairman of the Backward Classes Commission submitted the report, neither the secretary nor other commission members signed it.

"Now, another chairman has submitted a whitewashed version of the report," he alleged.

"If this government truly cares about the backward classes, they should make the report public and reveal what plans they have for their welfare," he said.

Bommai also recalled that the government had said the cabinet would discuss the issue, but it has now been postponed to the next cabinet meeting.

"They’re forming yet another cabinet subcommittee to study it," he said.

"The Chief Minister is merely talking about how backward communities won't fill anyone's stomach. For the last three to four years, he's been playing politics with this issue. Siddaramaiah is not committed. Where there is no commitment, a committee is formed," Bommai alleged.