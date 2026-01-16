Include coffee under PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Cong MP Priyanka Gandhi to Piyush Goyal

Wayanad(Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged Union Minister Piyush Goyal to include coffee cultivation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, saying it would give the cultivators financial support for crop loss due to adverse climate conditions.

In a letter to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Priyanka said the coffee growers in her Wayanad constituency have earned international accolades for the quality of their coffee, but they face difficulties due to the cultivation area being located in hilly areas.

She said that she came to know through media reports that the Coffee Board has forwarded a proposal to the Commerce Ministry to include coffee under the crop insurance scheme.

"The current subsidy offered to coffee growers for replantation is conditional on them completely uprooting the old plants. While this was the earlier method for replantation, coffee growers have adopted other methods like grafting which do not require them to completely uproot coffee plants for replantation," she said in her letter and requested the Centre to amend its conditions for availing subsidies.

She also drew the Union Minister's attention to the plight of tribal coffee growers in Wayanad, saying that while the government scheme provides them additional subsidies for irrigation, the current cap on it "undermines their ability to invest in creating irrigation infrastructure".

"I request the government to consider enhancing the cap to make it feasible for tribal farmers to avail this subsidy," she said in her letter.

Priyanka requested Goyal to look into her proposals and take urgent steps to expedite the matter.

"I would also like to request you to consider amending the conditions stipulated in the existing schemes to help coffee growers improve productivity. Your endeavours to strengthen the vibrant coffee sector in India have been helpful to coffee growers.

"This step will give them the additional support they require to face the challenges before them. I will be happy to provide any information and extend my support for initiatives to support the coffee grower community to compete globally," she said in her letter to Goyal.