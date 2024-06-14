Include content on 3 new criminal laws in training modules: Centre to staff training institutes

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Centre on Friday asked all training institutions under it to include content on the three new criminal laws, that will come into force from next month, in various programmes organised by them for the government employees, according to an official order.

They have been asked to make suitable use of the e-courses that offer an overview of the changes introduced through the new laws, which are available on iGoT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi portal, it said.

The three new criminal laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023 -- to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, were notified on December 25, 2023. They will come into effect on July 1.

"In this regard, all the ministries and departments are requested to issue suitable instructions to the training institutions under their administrative control to include contents on these three new laws in various training programmes organised by them," the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in an order issued to all central government ministries and departments.

They have been asked to take assistance from the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Ministry of Home Affairs for any assistance in "curating training programmes on the subject".