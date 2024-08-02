Include regional language in official notifications: Punjab speaker to Prez Murmu

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, urging her to include regional languages in all official notifications related to constitutional appointees.

Sandhwan also referred to the notification for the recent appointment of the governor of Punjab was read out solely in English and Hindi.

Gulab Chand Kataria was administered the oath as the governor of Punjab on Wednesday.

In his letter, Sandhwan said, "On July 31, during the oath ceremony of the governor of Punjab, the appointment notification issued by your secretariat was read in English and Hindi." "Unfortunately, the notification was not available in Punjabi. This omission has caused disappointment and concern among the people of Punjab. While we value English and Hindi as official languages, it is essential to honour the linguistic diversity of our nation, as variety is the spice of life," he wrote.

"I humbly propose that, moving forward, all notifications related to constitutional appointees include the regional language alongside English and Hindi. This small but meaningful step would acknowledge the cultural richness of a region and foster a sense of inclusivity and respect for linguistic diversity," Sandhwan added.