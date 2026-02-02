Include UGC nominee in search committees or defer VC appointment, TN Guv tells govt

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday asked the state government to include the UGC chairman’s nominee in the search committee for appointing vice chancellors to state-run universities or defer the selection process till the matter is decided by the Supreme Court.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of state universities, reiterated his commitment to uphold "constitutional propriety, rule of law, and autonomy and high academic standards of state universities".

"The Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, wishes to place on record the factual and legal position relating to the constitution of search committees for recommending a panel of names for appointment of Vice Chancellors to Bharathiar University, Bharathidasan University and Periyar University and the extension of term given to these search committees,” the Governor said in a release here.

As per the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018, the search-cum-selection panel for recommending names for appointing vice chancellors should include a nominee of the Chairman of UGC.

"The binding nature of these regulations and their supremacy over conflicting State enactments has been conclusively affirmed by the Supreme Court in the case of Professor Serenity P S vs Rajasree & others. The court has declared that any appointment of a vice chancellor made on the recommendation of a search committee constituted contrary to the UGC Regulations would be “void ab initio” (meaning not legally valid)," the release added.

“Historically, vice chancellors were appointed by the governor-chancellor from panels of three names recommended by duly constituted search committees, in conformity with statutory provisions,” Ravi said.

The Government made some amendments in the University acts replacing the expression of ‘Chancellor’ with ‘Government’ and making the government the appointing authority of vice-chancellors of state universities.

“The said act is under challenge, and the Madras High Court has granted a stay insofar as they take away the power of appointment of the vice chancellors from the hands of the chancellor and vest the same with the government,” he said.

A writ petition has been filed by the state before the Supreme Court, challenging the notifications issued by the governor-chancellor dated September 6, 2023, relating to the constitution of search-cum-selection committees for the three universities.

He pointed out that the state government filed a Special Leave Petition in 2025 before the Supreme Court, challenging the Interim order of the Madras High Court, and the same was pending consideration.

“The interim orders of the Madras High Court continue to be in force, and related proceedings are pending before the Supreme Court of India. It is a matter of serious concern that these committees have been constituted and are functioning without a mandatory nominee from the UGC,” the Governor stated.

Despite the pendency of the cases, the state government issued an order on December 22, 2025, extending the tenure of the search panels and granting further time up to March 21, 2026, to recommend a panel of names for appointing VCs, the release said.

Moreover, the search committee "unlawfully constituted" by the government for Periyar University and Bharathidasan University have conducted interactions with the shortlisted candidates for selection of the VCs on January 24 and 27, respectively, he said.