Inclusion in Modi’s council of ministers means BJP getting respect in Telugu states: Srinivasa Varma

New Delhi/Amaravati: Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency winner B Srinivasa Varma on Sunday said the decision by Narendra Modi to include him in his council of ministers is synonymous with the BJP receiving respect in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Varma, who defeated YSRCP’s G Umabala by a margin of 2.7 lakh votes, is poised to be sworn in as a union minister on Sunday.

“Modi including me in his council of ministers is synonymous with the BJP receiving respect in the Telugu states,” said Varma, talking to reporters in New Delhi, accompanied by Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy and others.

According to the newly-elected MP, the saffron party gives "an opportunity to every activist", and he thanked all the activists who worked towards his victory.

He observed that his victory is a signal to all BJP activists in the Telugu states that when they work hard the party will recognise and encourage them.