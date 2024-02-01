'Inclusive and dynamic' budget to realise our dreams of 'Viksit Bharat': Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday hailed the interim budget 2024 as 'inclusive and dynamic', to realise the dreams of 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "#Budget2024 - an inclusive & dynamic budget to realise our dreams of #ViksitBharat! I would like to congratulate Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi & Hon'ble Finance Minister Shri @nsitharaman for presenting a budget that will further strengthen the "mantra" of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas." "#ViksitBharatBudget will be a powerful driver of PM Shri @narendramodi's vision to realize the needs, requirements & welfare of 'Garib' (poor), 'Mahilayen' (women), 'Yuva' (Youth) and 'Annadata' (farmer), thereby laying solid foundation for #AmritKaal in our pursuit of #ViksitBharat by 2047," the Telangana BJP chief said.

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) President Meela Jayadev said though it was an interim budget it has a long-term vision.

He said there was not much deviation from the fiscal path of the previous years. The various proposals, including rural housing mooted in the budget are a boost to rural housing, skill development, tourism, agriculture, and aquaculture.

"The budget includes development philosophy --social and geographical strata. It covered all elements of inclusivity. It has a long vision of making India 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The budget addressed four priority sectors such as empowering the poor, women, youth and farmers," he was quoted as saying in a release. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH