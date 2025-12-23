Inclusive growth, social justice, environment protection key to realise Viksit Bharat: HP Governor

Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) The vision of a developed India is not limited to economic growth alone, it also focuses on the inclusive development, social justice, protection of environment, self-reliance in technology and strong human values, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 108th Annual International Conference of the Indian Economic Association at IILM University in New Delhi, he said the conference -- on the theme 'India's Perspective: Viksit Bharat 2047 -- serves as an important platform for discussion on policies and contributes to nation-building.

Highlighting India's strong economic progress, Shukla said the country is one of the fastest-growing major economies. He said this growth is supported by digital public systems, innovation, start-ups and expansion of infrastructure.

He said that Viksit Bharat 2047 is not only about economic figures, but about ensuring dignity, equal opportunities and balanced development for every citizen. He also urged economists to play an important role in connecting ideas with government policies and the needs of society. PTI BPL RUK RUK