Inclusive India Summit on Thursday to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) will host the 'Inclusive India Summit' here on Thursday to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

The summit aims to promote inclusive development and digital accessibility for persons with disabilities across the country, DEPwD, which comes under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said in a statement.

The event will bring together government representatives, industry leaders, civil society organisations, academic experts and members of the Divyang community, the statement said.

The summit will feature a panel discussion on digital accessibility, where experts will deliberate on practical solutions to ensure that technology and digital platforms are inclusive and user-friendly for persons with disabilities, it added.

A key feature of the event will be the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between DEPwD and several organisations including I for Humanity Foundation, Nipman Foundation, Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), and RampMyCity Foundation. These collaborations are expected to strengthen efforts towards a more accessible and inclusive India, the statement said.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD, will preside over the event as the chief guest.

Mission Accessibility is also set to release its Accessibility Report Card, an annual publication assessing the current status of accessibility across India.

The department said it will also unveil an AI-enabled chatbot designed to assist users in navigating its schemes and services more efficiently.

In a step towards long-term systemic change, a draft curriculum integrating digital accessibility guidelines into computer science and design education will be presented at the event, the statement said.

Observed annually on the third Thursday of May, Global Accessibility Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness around digital access and inclusion. The Inclusive India Summit aligns with this global mission, highlighting India's commitment to making technology and public services more inclusive for all. PTI UZM KVK KVK