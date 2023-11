Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Income Tax department officials on Tuesday raided the showrooms of one of the leading jewellers of Karnataka.

Official sources said that searches were being conducted in the jeweller's various showrooms in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Udupi.

The searches began simultaneously in the early hours of the day are continuing, the sources added.

Income Tax officials could not be reached for comment. PTI GMS RS GMS ANE