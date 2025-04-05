Income Tax official dies by suicide in Hyderabad due to 'health issues'

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) A 51-year-old Income Tax official allegedly died by suicide by jumping from CGO towers in Kavadiguda here on Saturday, upset over her health issues, police said.

The woman, who was working as Income Tax Inspector, was suffering from poor health for the past two years and was undergoing treatment, they said. After learning about her health issue, she went into depression, they said based on the complaint of her daughter.

The woman went to her office on Saturday, though it was a closed holiday. She went up to the eighth floor and jumped from a window and died on the spot, police said.

The complainant suspected that her mother took the extreme step due to depression caused by her health issues.

