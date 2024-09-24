Incomplete combustion of biomass, fuels major cause of air pollution: CPCB tells NGT

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal that incomplete combustion of biomass and fossil fuels, including those in traffic, was the "dominant contributor" to air pollution in the national capital.

The NGT had earlier sought the board's reply in a matter regarding air pollution in Delhi from sources, such as incomplete combustion of various fuels, biomass burning, vehicular pollution, especially from old and poorly maintained vehicles and usage of coal.

In its report dated September 18, the CPCB said it conducted a study, which attributed "incomplete combustion of biomass and fossil fuels, including traffic, as the dominant contributor to OP (oxidative potential of particulate material)".

OP reflects the health effects of exposure to airborne particulate material (PM), which is a mixture of solids, chemicals, liquids and aerosols.

"As per the study, ammonium chloride, and organic aerosols from traffic exhaust, residential heating, and oxidation of unsaturated vapours from fossil fuels are the dominant PM sources inside Delhi...," the report said.

The CPCB, citing the study, said the action taken to curb vehicular emissions by the authorities included the introduction of BS-VI compliant engines, helping in improved fuel combustion and engine efficiency.

It also included the installation of Vapour Recovery System (VRS) at 3,256 petrol pumps across the National Capital Region (NCR), reducing the release of vapours into the ambient environment and formation of secondary organic aerosol, the board said.

Regarding incomplete burning of biomass such as crop stubble, the report said, "A scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for providing subsidy for purchase of crop residue management machinery and establishment of custom hiring centres in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and NCT of Delhi." It said the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had issued directions for co-firing of 5-10 per cent biomass with coal in thermal power plants located within 300 km of Delhi, and in captive power plants of industrial units located in NCR.

"Biomass as a fuel is permitted in industries in NCR and use of coal has been banned," the report said.

It said CAQM had directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to strictly and effectively implement revised action plan to eliminate and control stubble burning. PTI MNR RPA