Incorporate AI-driven mechanisms to make weather forecast more accessible

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday asked the weather office to incorporate AI-driven mechanisms to make the multi-hazard decision support system more accessible to make clear, actionable forecasts to prevent losses from disasters.

Singh reviewed the functioning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the web-GIS-based Multi-Hazard Early Warning Decision Support System (DSS) developed in-house.

He also reviewed 'Mausamgram'-Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam' -- a citizen-focused platform providing hyperlocal, location-specific weather forecasts down to the village level.

The system delivers hourly forecasts for the next 36 hours, three-hourly forecasts for the next five days, and six-hourly forecasts for up to 10 days, an official statement said.

Interacting with IMD officials, Singh suggested incorporating AI-driven mechanisms into Mausamgram to make it even more user-friendly and accessible.

He also emphasised the need to further develop the Multi-Hazard Early Warning System to ensure that citizens receive clear, actionable alerts that help prevent disasters and provide adequate time for preparedness and safety.

Citizens can access weather information through a PIN code, location name, or by selecting their state, district, block, and gram panchayat.

Available in all official Indian languages, Mausamgram ensures that users across India receive accurate and timely weather updates relevant to their locality.