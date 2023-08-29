Incorporate new ideas for better governance, Himachal CM tells trainee officers

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday exhorted the new batch of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) and Allied Services Probationary Officers to incorporate new ideas for better governance.

The 13 officers undergoing the Foundation Training Programme at the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) called on the chief minister at the Oak Over (official residence of the CM) on Tuesday.

The chief minister said they must gain "field experiences". He said it was mandatory for them to get acquainted with not only the topography of the state and the functioning of the government, but also the customs and traditions of the local areas.

He said the state has suffered massive destruction due to the heavy rains and landslides recently and the government is working diligently to provide relief to the affected families, a statement issued here stated.

The officers also called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhavan. Congratulating the trainee officers, the governor said they were lucky to have an opportunity to work in 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal, and they should leave no stone unturned in the service of the people. PTI BPL MNK MNK TIR TIR