Incorporate saint literature into school curriculum, says Maharashtra Governor

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday emphasised on inclusion of literary works of popular saints in school education to nurture a generation of character-rich individuals.

Presiding over the 14th annual convocation of the Jain Vishwa Bharti Deemed University at CIDCO Convention Centre at Vashi, Navi Mumbai, he maintained that inner peace, mutual harmony among nations, and environmental consciousness are pivotal for global peace.

"The education system is evolving with the new (National) Education Policy (unveiled in 2020) providing youths with opportunities for innovation and leveraging their strengths effectively," stated Bais.

He envisioned India's leadership on the global stage through holistic development of graduates.

The Governor emphasized on significance of incorporating saint literature into the school curriculum to nurture a generation of character-rich individuals.

He insisted that Jainism's teachings of peace, non-violence and compassion are particularly relevant in today's world.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal underscored the significance of value education and called upon graduates to prioritize national interests.

Meghwal encouraged the Jain Vishwa Bharti varsity to contribute to the success of the National Manuscript Mission.

Established in February 2003 by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture, the mission seeks to unearth and preserve the vast manuscript wealth of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Mahashraman, the revered head of the Jain Terapanth Sampradaya, highlighted the importance of knowledge in human life and urged graduates to dedicate themselves to pursuit of knowledge while cultivating virtues such as honesty, non-violence and patience.

The Governor conferred Honorary DLitt (Honoris Causa) degrees on well-known banker K V Kamath and renowned Sanskrit and Jain scholar Prof Dayanand Bhargava on the occasion.

Gold medals were awarded to PhD graduates across various faculties. PTI COR RSY