Incorporate yoga into daily routines for physical, mental well-being: Panchayati Raj Minister

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday highlighted the importance of yoga, urging people to incorporate it into their daily routines for physical and mental well-being.

Singh, the Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairy, led the yoga programme at Krishi Bhawan here in observance of the 10th International Yoga Day.

During his address, the JD(U) leader, popularly known as Lalan Singh, urged people to adopt yoga in their daily lives for better physical and mental health.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has delivered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter on the occasion to Gram Panchayats through various channels including emails, official WhatsApp groups, bulk SMSs, and social media platforms, promoting widespread participation in celebration of the International Yoga Day 2024, according to a statement.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society', underscores yoga's dual role in fostering individual well-being and contributing to social welfare.

An event on the occasion was also held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium here where Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan spoke about the inception of International Yoga Day, attributing it to Prime Minister Modi's proposal to the United Nations to recognise June 21s as a day dedicated to yoga.

In his address, the minister emphasised the annual observance of Yoga Day both within India and globally since its establishment.

The event also saw the presence of Secretary of the Rural Development Ministry Shailesh Kumar Singh, along with other senior officials.

Paswan also mentioned the government's initiative, led by Prime Minister Modi, to encourage village heads across the country to organise daily yoga camps.

This initiative aims to improve the health and lifestyle of village residents through regular yoga practice, he added. "Yoga should not be seen as a one-day activity. It should be adopted into our daily routines, and we should work towards inspiring others to do the same," Paswan said in his address.

Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh echoed his sentiments, as he reinforced the importance of regular yoga practice and encouraged everyone present to pledge their commitment to incorporating yoga into their daily lives. PTI UZM RPA