Increase capacity of websites of exam-conducting boards, make them cyber secure, says Shelar

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday directed officials to submit a report within seven days on enhancing the capacity and cyber security of state education board websites that host SSC and HSC exam results.

Shelar chaired a joint review meeting with Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and Information Technology Department officials.

"In the interest of lakhs of students who log in simultaneously to check their results, the board's website must undergo regular load testing and capacity enhancement. Prepare a report on the current capacity of the website and suggest measures to increase it," Shelar said.

During the meeting, Shelar was briefed on the technical glitches and overload issues that often occur when SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results are declared and thousands of students attempt to access the site simultaneously.

"Cyber security is now a critical issue. A detailed report on the steps required to secure the board's website must be submitted within seven days," he said.

The meeting was attended by MSBSHSE chairperson Sharad Gosavi, School Education Department deputy secretary Tushar Mahajan, IT Department director Anil Bhandari, among others. PTI ND BNM