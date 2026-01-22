Increase fodder subsidy of dairy farmers: Priyanka Gandhi to Kerala govt

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged the Kerala government to increase the subsidy cap for fodder, claiming that the current rate was "grossly inadequate".

The MP from Wayanad constituency has raised the demand in a letter to state Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani, the party said in a release on Thursday.

In her letter, Priyanka has pointed out that dairy farmers in her constituency were facing grave difficulties due to the rising cost of cattle feed.

She has said that according to some studies over 80 per cent of the cost of milk production was attributed to feed cost.

The Congress leader has said that the severe shortfall in fodder production, as well as the high cost of cultivation has further aggravated the situation.

"In Wayanad district alone, only 1,800 hectares are under fodder cultivation. Some projections suggest that the district needs to bring 3,000 hectares under fodder cultivation to meet local demands.

"Dairy farmers in Kerala rely on fodder from neighbouring states, often procured at premium prices, and are prone to supply disruptions. This has made milk production extremely expensive for dairy farmers in Kerala," she has said.

The Wayanad MP has also said that the cost of production runs to over Rs 50 per litre, but the procurement rate has remained stagnant at Rs 47 to 48 per litre.

In addition to these challenges, farmers in Wayanad also face the risk of wild animal attacks while collecting fodder, she has said.

Vadra has further said that currently dairy farmers were provided Rs 3 per kg for green fodder and Rs 4 per kg for dry fodder.

"The maximum subsidy available to an individual farmer is Rs 5,000, and subsidies to Dairy Cooperative Societies are capped at Rs one lakh. While the cattle feeding subsidy provided is welcome, the current subsidy rate is grossly inadequate.

"Furthermore, the cap on the maximum subsidy that can be availed by individual farmers and dairy cooperative societies ought to be raised. The dairy farmers require financial support that not only helps them recover their costs but enables them to be competitive," she has said in her letter to the minister.

She has urged the state government to hold consultations with the relevant stakeholders, and increase the subsidy for both wet and dry fodder and to prioritise initiatives for bringing more area under fodder cultivation.

"The dairy farmers have also apprised me of the steep cost of engaging chartered accounts. The GST compliance burden further adds to their mounting costs. Any financial support or arrangement to assist dairy farmers and cooperatives avail the services of chartered accountants will be of great help," the Congress MP has said.

She further said that lakhs of dairy farmers were crippled by debt and mounting losses and the industry sustains some of the most vulnerable communities in rural areas.

"It is our duty to help them build a more productive future for themselves. I would be happy to extend my full support to any initiative to do so," she said. PTI HMP KH