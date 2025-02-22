Increase funding for animal attack mitigation measures: Priyanka Gandhi to Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to increase funding for mitigation measures against animal attacks in the high-range areas of Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

In her letter dated February 20, Priyanka, who is also the MP from Wayanad, has suggested that a specialised team be created in consultation with the Union Environment Ministry and dispatched to the area to expedite urgent measures for protecting human lives and habitations in high-risk areas for animal attacks.

"I would be happy to assist in any way possible," she added.

Priyanka claimed that during her recent interactions with the local population in areas affected by animal attacks, she observed increasing fear among the people, along with a noticeable lack of faith in the local authorities' ability to protect them.

"They do not trust mitigation measures such as trenches, as their experience has overwhelmingly shown that a lack of maintenance renders them ineffective. Hanging fences are unable to stop large predators like tigers and leopards..." "In most places, people have demanded that animal-proof walls be built and are unwilling to accept any alternative measures. Additionally, there is growing hostility towards wild animals in the area due to the frequency of attacks and the resulting deaths," the Congress MP stated in her letter.

She further stated that seven people in her constituency lost their lives in animal attacks between December 27, 2024, and February 12. These deaths, coupled with the loss of livelihoods, have been "causing fear, suffering, and immense anguish" among the people in the area.

The Congress MP also noted that local authorities were making every effort to take necessary action within their means to protect human lives while upholding laws safeguarding forests and wildlife sanctuaries.

"However, it is my understanding that the funds required to implement adequate measures for protecting human habitations in and around forest areas are not available to the local administration," she stated.

Priyanka conceded that while a significant part of the responsibility for providing funds lay with the Environment Ministry, the central government was required to match the state's allocation.

"Thus, when the state allocation is delayed or not received for other reasons, the central government refrains from releasing its share of the funds." "This leaves the local administration in a dire situation, under immense pressure due to the panic and distress caused by frequent animal attacks, yet unable to implement mitigation measures," she stated in the letter.

She further stated that district authorities in Wayanad have conveyed their need for a significant increase in funds to acquire thermal drones, camera traps, CCTV cameras, and radio collars to monitor animal movement and expand the number of Rapid Response Team (RRT) vehicles.

"Most importantly, funds are urgently needed to construct and maintain physical barriers such as elephant-proof trenches, walls, solar fencing, and hanging fences," she contended.

She also brought to the Chief Minister's attention the needs of families affected by animal attacks, including better trenches, permanent employment, and additional forest watchmen with improved wages, and equipment.