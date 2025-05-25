Increase in lion population from 674 to 891 'very encouraging': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat's Gir forest has increased from 674 to 891 in just five years, which he called a "very encouraging" development.

Speaking during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister attributed the success to collective efforts by the people of the region and the use of modern methods.

"This number of lions that emerged after the lion census is very encouraging," he said, adding that their strength was revealed in the census that was conducted across 11 districts, covering an area of 35,000 square kilometres.

The teams involved in the exercise worked round-the-clock, ensuring verification and cross-verification for accurate results, he said.

"The rise in the population of the Asiatic Lion shows that when the sense of ownership strengthens in the society, amazing results happen," Modi said, praising the involvement of local communities and the induction of women as forest officers in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the significance of World Bee Day, observed on May 20, calling honey a symbol of health, self-employment, and self-reliance.

"During the last 11 years, a sweet revolution has taken place in beekeeping in India," he said, pointing out that honey production has grown from around 70-75 thousand metric tons to about 1.25 lakh metric tons annually – an increase of about 60 per cent.

India is now among the leading countries in honey production and export, Modi said, crediting the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission for training thousands of farmers, providing equipment, and linking them directly to markets.

He cited the example of tribal farmers in the Korea district of Chhattisgarh, who created a pure organic honey brand named 'Sonhani'.

"That honey is now being sold on many online portals including GeM," Modi said.

He also highlighted the rise of honey entrepreneurs, particularly hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Now work is being done not only on the quantity of honey but also on its purity," the Prime Minister said.

He said that start-ups are certifying honey using AI and digital technology, as he encouraged people to buy honey from local farmers and women entrepreneurs, calling it "the taste of a self-reliant India." Modi also lauded a grassroots initiative from Pune, where a youth named Amit started a group called 'Bee Friends' or 'Bee Mitra' to safely relocate beehives instead of destroying them.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the subject of innovation in the northeast, highlighting the work of Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia, a veterinary doctor from Sikkim who founded 'Crafted Fibers', a social enterprise that merges traditional weaving with modern fashion.

"Now he doesn't just make clothes, he weaves lives," Modi said, noting how local artisans, especially women, are earning livelihoods using natural wool and dyes sourced from Sikkim's own flora and fauna.

Modi also talked about the inspiring journey of Jeevan Joshi from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, who despite being affected by polio, developed a unique art form called 'Baget' using dry pine bark.

"The very bark, which people generally consider useless, becomes a heritage as soon as it comes into Jeevan ji's hands," he said.

Modi also urged people to embrace yoga, ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, when he will participate in an event in Visakhapatnam.

"Yoga will change the way you live your life," he said, and mentioned Andhra Pradesh's 'YogAndhra Abhiyan' which aims to create a pool of 10 lakh yoga practitioners.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) "sugar boards" in schools to make children aware of their sugar intake.

Modi said the initiative is creating awareness among children about healthy eating habits and suggested that such boards be introduced in canteens and offices as well.

Sharing an example of extreme environmental commitment, Modi lauded the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who, during their climb to Mount Makalu, carried back over 150 kg of non-biodegradable waste.

"Cleaning at such a height is not an easy task. But this shows that where there is determination, the path is created automatically," he said.

Modi also encouraged paper recycling efforts, noting that paper waste forms a quarter of the country's landfill.

He praised start-ups in cities like Visakhapatnam, Gurugram, and Jalna for pioneering innovative solutions such as recycled packaging boards and paper cores.

Modi congratulated the medal winners of the Khelo India Youth Games hosted in five cities of Bihar. Over 5,000 athletes participated, and the games were broadcast globally via the Olympic Channel.

"The land of Bihar is very special. Many unique things happened here in this event. This was the first edition of Khelo India Youth Games, which reached the whole world through the Olympic channel. People from all over the world saw and appreciated the talent of our young players. I congratulate all the medal winners, especially the top three winners - Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan," he said.