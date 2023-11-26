Increase in milk, egg, meat production in 2022-23: Report

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Production of milk, egg and meat has significantly increased in 2022-23 over the past five years, though wool output during the same period has witnessed a negative growth, says a report released by Union minister Parshottam Rupala here on Sunday.

The Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2023 report, which was released by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during National Milk Day event here, is based on the Animal Integrated Sample Survey (March 2022 to February 2023).

The survey is conducted across the country in three seasons, summer (March-June), monsoon (July-October) and winter (November-February).

The country's total milk production is estimated at 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23, registering a growth of 22.81 per cent compared to the figures of 2018-19 when the output was 187.75 million tonnes.

According to the report, the production increased by 3.83 per cent in 2022-23 over the estimates of 2021-22. The annual growth rates in the past few years were 6.47 per cent in 2018-19, 5.69 per cent in 2019-20, 5.81 per cent in 2020-21 and 5.77 per cent in 2021-22.

The top milk-producing state in 2022-23 was Uttar Pradesh with a share of 15.72 per cent, followed by Rajasthan (14.44 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.73 per cent), Gujarat (7.49 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (6.70 per cent).

In terms of annual growth rate (AGR), Karnataka with 8.76 per cent topped the list, followed by West Bengal (8.65 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.99 per cent) over the previous year.

Total egg production has been estimated at 138.38 billion units during 2022-23, registering a growth of 33.31 per cent compared to 2018-19 figures when production was 103.80 billion units.

It has increased annually by 6.77 per cent during 2022-23 over 2021-22. The annual growth rate was 9.02 per cent in 2018-19, 10.19 per cent in 2019-20, 6.70 per cent in 2020-21 and 6.19 per cent in 2021-22.

Andhra Pradesh topped the list in egg production with a share of 20.13 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu (15.58 per cent), Telangana (12.77 per cent), West Bengal (9.94 per cent) and Karnataka (6.51 per cent).

In terms of AGR, the highest growth rate was recorded by West Bengal (20.10 per cent) followed by Sikkim (18.93 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (12.80 per cent).

The total meat production in the country is estimated at 9.77 million tonnes during 2022-23, a growth of 20.39 per cent compared to 2018-19 figures when output was 8.11 million tonnes.

The production has increased by 5.13 per cent in 2022-23 over 2021-22. The previous growth rates were 5.99 per cent in 2018-19, 5.98 per cent in 2019-20, 2.30 per cent in 2020-21 and 5.62 per cent in 2021-22.

Uttar Pradesh was the major meat production contributor with 12.20 per cent share, followed by West Bengal (11.93 per cent), Maharashtra (11.50 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (11.20 per cent) and Telangana (11.06 per cent).

In terms of AGR, Sikkim recorded the highest with 63.08 per cent, followed by Meghalaya (38.34 per cent) and Goa (22.98 per cent).

The total wool production in the country is estimated at 33.61 million kg during 2022-23, registering a negative growth of 16.84 per cent compared to 2018-19 when output was 40.42 million kg.

However, the production has increased by 2.12 per cent in 2022-23 over 2021-22.

The earlier growth rates were -2.51 per cent in 2018-19, -9.05 per cent in 2019-20, -0.46 per cent in 2020-21 and -10.87 per cent in 2021-22.

Rajasthan tops wool production with a share of 47.98 per cent, followed by Jammu & Kashmir (22.55 per cent), Gujarat (6.01 per cent), Maharashtra (4.73 per cent) and Himachal Pradesh (4.27 per cent).

The highest AGR has been recorded by Arunachal Pradesh (35.75 per cent), followed by Rajasthan (6.06 per cent) and Jharkhand (2.36 per cent). PTI SSG MNB