Increase in MLALAD fund a 'deception' at fag end of AAP govt, assembly tenure: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday demanded the AAP government to ensure the increased MLALAD funds are spent on development works even as it dubbed the hike a "deception" pointing to end of the Delhi Assembly's five year tenure in the next few months.

The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Atishi decided earlier in the day to enhance the annual MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund for each legislator from the existing Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore.

In a joint statement, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta demanded complete audit and supervision of all the contracts sanctioned in the next 100 days by using the increased MLA fund.

"The announcement by Chief Minister Atishi to increase the annual MLA fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore in the last moments of the Delhi government and assembly's five year tenure is nothing but a deception," they charged.

They stated the increased MLA funds is less likely to be spent on solving local problems and development, and claimed it could be "misused" by the ruling party ahead of the assembly polls in February 2025.

It will take about a month for this increased amount to be processed administratively. Further, time will also be required for the tender process of the development works sanctioned through it.

"In the meantime, the Model Code of Conduct for the assembly polls will come into effect. The government will go away and the fund will lapse," they claimed.

So, this additional amount should only be spent on development works, they demanded.