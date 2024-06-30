Increase pump house capacity of Minto Bridge underpass to prevent waterlogging: Atishi

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Delhi PWD minister Atishi on Sunday directed officials to increase the pump house capacity of the Minto Bridge underpass, two days after it was waterlogged due to heavy rains and shut for traffic.

Atishi conducted a thorough inspection of the Minto Bridge underpass pump house on Sunday.

Accompanied by senior officials, the Delhi PWD Minister mandated an increase in its (pump house) capacity, an official statement said.

The underpass used to get waterlogged even with less rainfall but an additional drainage line, automatic pumps and an emergency alarm system were deployed that ensured that even with rainfall of over 100 mm, the underpass did not get waterlogged, the statement said.

But this year, 228 mm rainfall occurred in just 24 hours, which is 25 per cent of the total rainfall that Delhi receives in monsoon, it said, adding that due to this unexpected rain, the problem of waterlogging resurfaced. On normal days during monsoon, Delhi receives 20-25 mm of rainfall, it added.

Due to heavy rains, the pumps deployed at Minto Bridge underpass took time to drain out the water and it remained waterlogged for a few hours, the statement said.

To prevent such a situation from arising again, Atishi inspected the pump house located here on Sunday along with senior officials of the department, it added.

The PWD Minister instructed officials to further increase the capacity of the pump house present here, and employ new technologies to prevent waterlogging, the statement said.