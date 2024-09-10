Increased consumption and production make millet India's 'golden grain': Official

Guwahati, Sep 10 (PTI) Increased millet consumption due to its health benefits coupled with its increased production has led to its emergence as India's 'golden grain', North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation's (NERAMAC) Managing Director Commodore (Retd) Rajiv Ashok said on Tuesday.

Millet is a nutritional powerhouse and that is why it should be increasingly used as an alternative to rice, Ashok said at an event titled "Promotion of Millets in India" here.

He highlighted the Government of India’s thrust towards this product over the last few years leading to the world recognizing it in the form of an International Year of Millets in 2023.

''The event is aimed at generating awareness and promoting benefits of millet consumption to create an upstream effect of increased production by farmers,'' he added.

NABARD Chief General Manager (Assam) Loken Das said that NERAMAC'S contribution to the agri-horticultural sector in general and promotion of millets, in particular.

Millet is a ‘superfood’ in a true sense and a collaborative effort between NABARD, NERAMAC and the state government would yield beneficial results to farmers, he added.

Around 200 farmers and entrepreneurs from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh participated in the event. PTI DG DG NN